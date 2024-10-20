Olti Malaj, 39, from Newport has been charged with administering poison with intent to endanger life/inflict grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged he administered the alleged victim with sodium valproate.

The prosecution claims he did so between July 10, 2018 and September 18 this year.

Malaj, of Nash Road, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

A provisional trial date of January 20, 2025 was set.

He is due to face a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 25.

The defendant was remanded in custody.