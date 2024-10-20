The market features crafts and produce from Torfaen-based local traders including Pen-Y-Wuan Farm, Cookies & Co, Fox & Cub Clothing and the House of Bark.

This weekend was Halloween theme (Image: Cookies & Co) This weekend, on October 19, the market had over 20 stalls giving small businesses "the opportunity to be seen."

It is organised and run by Kat Fox Madeley, who is 36 years old and the owner of Foxy's creations and designs.

Kat said: "The market is designed to encourage people to shop local, and to give Torfaen- based businesses a platform.

"The market has been in the town centre since February 2024 and it is usually on every second and fourth Sunday, and third Saturday.

"Everyone loves it and the square is so busy. The council are also really supportive towards it.

"So much so that from November 14, we are going to be operating the Cwmbran at Christmas Markets every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday weekly until December 14."

Kat, left, with her partner, pictured at the market in Gwent Square (Image: NQ) Kat is the mastermind behind organising markets and gazebos at really popular local events such as Pontypool's Party in the Park and Cwmbran's Big Event.

The last figures revealed to her by the owners of the shopping centre showed that since the markets have been operating, footfall has increased by 11%.

Adding to the market's food scene are local traders, Spud Box, Welsh Cake Hut, JT Street Food and the Protein Shed, who are all very supportive of the market and the people it is bringing to Cwmbran.

Though the traders change, you can always expect to see a variety of local businesses and so in the lead up to Christmas, Kat encourages you to come and check them out.