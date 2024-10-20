Sprinkles, on Chepstow Road in Maindee, was told by the authorities that major improvement is necessary to the system they have in place ensuring the food they sell is safe to eat on September 2.

Just over one month later, on October 17, Sprinkles has made all the relevant improvements and now boasts the best possible rating.

The establishment opened in 2020 and is part of Maindee's bustling food scene, most popular with diners on Just Eat.

(Image: NQ) Sprinkles, located in Speke Street, Maindee, is a donut, ice-cream and sweet dessert shop offering treats to takeaway.

​​The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.

These are hygienic food handling, which covers the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage; cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, which involves the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene; and management of food safety which covers the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

They run the scheme in partnership with local authorities. For example, Newport City Council.

You can check the food standards rating of any of your favourite pubs, stores and restaurants on the Food Standards Agency website by filtering the name and location.