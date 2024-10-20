Helen Martyn, 40, from Blaina has pleaded not guilty to the theft of money from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in Abertillery.

She has denied the allegation that she did so over a two-year period between October 1, 2021 and September 5, 2023 when she appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, of Abertillery Road, is due to appear at the crown court on November 15.

Martyn was granted unconditional bail.