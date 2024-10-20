Khalis Reynolds, 24, from Newport, who has a history of theft, was locked up for 12 weeks.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to stealing food worth £57 from the One Stop shop in the city on August 6.

Reynolds further admitted three counts of vehicle interference which were committed in Newport between August 10 and October 8.

They relate to a Porsche Cayenne and Chevrolet Matiz at The Moorings, a Nissan Duke in the Maesglas area and a Vauxhall Grandland SUV on High Cross Drive, Rogerstone.

“The offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, the city’s magistrates’ court were told.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £57 in compensation to the One Stop shop following his release from custody.