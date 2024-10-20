A MAN accused of rape has been remanded in custody after he appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Karl Searle from Cwmbran also faces sexual assault on a female and causing a female 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity charges.

The 48-year-old defendant, of Clos Y Fran, Llantarnam is alleged to have done so on May 21.

He did not enter any pleas.

Searle is due to appear in the crown court on November 15.