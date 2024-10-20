Those living in Caerleon, Newport city centre, Spytty, Lliswerry and Newbridge on Usk have been advised to expect flooding.

"There is a risk of flooding as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions between the evening high tide on the evening high tide on Sunday 20th October," said a spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales.

"Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Be careful on coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, close to the estuary. We will continue to monitor the situation."

Just days ago, on October 17, Monmouth's River Wye and Monow River flooded, leaving residents trapped inside their homes.

If you are about to flood, NRW recommend taking the following action:

Prepare to move people and pets in your property to a safe place.

Move important, sentimental and valuable items.

Move or weigh down any large or loose items outside or in your garden.

Put flood gates and other protection equipment in place.

Turn off gas, electricity, and water.

Do not touch plugs and other sources of electricity when standing in flood water.

Move your car to higher ground or outside the flood risk area.

To help stop water entering your property, they recommend the following:

Block water entering through doors and windows with pillowcases or plastic bags filled with soil or heavy objects.

Cover airbricks and vents.

Block sinks, baths and toilets and weigh down with heavy objects.

Unplug washing machines and dishwashers and disconnect them from the water supply.

Block water inlet pipes with towels or cloths.

Reduce damage if water does enter your property

Move rugs and lightweight items of furniture.

Throw curtains over the rail out of reach of flood water.

Lift items you can’t move with bricks or a pallet and cover the bottom with plastic.

To keep up to date with flood risk information, and follow river levels, you can do this on the NRW website.