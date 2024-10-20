A single-car crash is the reason a major road leading towards Pontypool was closed in the early hours of this morning, October 20.

Gwent Police announced they had closed the road at around 8.30am and it remained closed until 10.30am while emergency services recovered the vehicle.

Witnesses saw two fire engines at the scene of the collision.

The road was closed Northbound, between New Inn and Rechem, known by most drivers as the 'McDonald's roundabout' and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

While the road was closed, drivers experienced 15 minute diversions to their journeys.

Police did not report any serious or life-threatening injuries, and the road has since reopened as normal.