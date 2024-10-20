Gwent Police announced they had closed the road at around 8.30am and it remained closed until 10.30am while emergency services recovered the vehicle.

Witnesses saw two fire engines at the scene of the collision.

The road was closed Northbound, between New Inn and Rechem, known by most drivers as the 'McDonald's roundabout' and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



ℹ The A4042 is currently closed northbound between the crematorium and Rechem. ℹ



Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.



Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/sAnKwnWeid — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 20, 2024

While the road was closed, drivers experienced 15 minute diversions to their journeys.

Police did not report any serious or life-threatening injuries, and the road has since reopened as normal.