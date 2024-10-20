A single-car crash is the reason a major road leading towards Pontypool was closed in the early hours of this morning, October 20.
Gwent Police announced they had closed the road at around 8.30am and it remained closed until 10.30am while emergency services recovered the vehicle.
Witnesses saw two fire engines at the scene of the collision.
The road was closed Northbound, between New Inn and Rechem, known by most drivers as the 'McDonald's roundabout' and drivers were advised to avoid the area.
⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 20, 2024
ℹ The A4042 is currently closed northbound between the crematorium and Rechem. ℹ
Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/sAnKwnWeid
While the road was closed, drivers experienced 15 minute diversions to their journeys.
Police did not report any serious or life-threatening injuries, and the road has since reopened as normal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel