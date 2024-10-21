Sarah and Leigh Gregory have announced their long-awaited opening date - Tuesday, October 22.

They took on the challenge of turning the building, that once stood as an aquatics centre, into the bespoke 'Gregory's Coffee House' in May 2023.

Since then, the couple have been balancing being parents to their two children, working full time, and building this new business.

Transforming the space has not been easy according to the family, who endeavoured to create a unique and desirable place for people to relax or work in the community.

Sarah said: "Starting our first independent, family run coffee shop from scratch has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, learning, and growth.

"Owning a coffee shop is something we’ve always thought about but never could imagined it actually happening.

"We are of the mindset that you only live once and when we seen the shop become available we knew we had to go for it.

"With never having done anything like this before we’ve definitely had to overcome some hurdles, more so the interior of the property.

"Thankfully Leigh has been amazing and put all of my dreams into a reality. We underestimated the length of time it would take but we just wanted to make sure it is perfect.

"The support we have received from both the local community and others further afield has been overwhelming, they’ve kept up going through all the ups and downs and we will be forever grateful.

"We are excited to open our doors and welcome all to Gregory’s Coffee House.

"We will initially be opening serving the most amazing cakes from local suppliers and of course lots of coffee and other hot drinks."

Customers can expect a full barista-made coffee menu, as well as classic café food including some delicious sweet treats supplied by an array of local traders.

The Classic Cheesecake Guy is going to be supplying them with their much-loved cheesecakes, and maybe even their cheesecake profiteroles.