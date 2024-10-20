Ellie-Mae Rees, 7, approached her mum after finding out about what an SEN school was and asked her how she could help them.

That is when she decided to do a 10-mile walk around Newport to raise money for Maes Ebbw Special School, which is one of two special schools in the city.

"She came to me, completely off her own back and said 'mum, I want to help them,'" said Ellie-Mae's mum, Rhian Williams.

(Image: Rhian Williams) "We discussed options and she chose a 10-mile walk which both myself and my best friend Emma will be completing with her.

"She is so selfless and has always been so caring towards other people, putting their needs before her own.

"I am so proud of her and the person she has always been.

"The money raised will go towards buying new sensory toys, or organising baking days for children of all ages with special needs."

Maes Ebbw educates children and young people from 3-19 years with a range of complex special educational needs, who require specialist provision to develop academically.

With more than 150 children and young people from the ages of three to 19, the school has three sites.

The school’s main site is shared with Maesglas Primary, but there are two other sites across Newport, including its satellite sites ACD Centre in Brynglas and the Maes Ebbw Bach site.

The three sites are equipped with 24 classrooms, therapy rooms, soft-play and sensory rooms, and a Forest Schools area.

Like all schools in today's society, Maes Ebbw could do with financial aid in order to provide the students with a enriching environment.

This is why Ellie-Mae will be walking the nearly 10-mile Gwent Circuit on Sunday, December 1.

Ellie-Mae is hoping to raise £500 for the school via GoFundMe, and promises to update supporters as she completes the long journey.

To donate, you can do it via this link, https://www.gofundme.com/f/elliemaes-sponsored-walk-for-maes-ebbw-sen-school.