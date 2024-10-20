Part of the road has been blocked for eight months following a landslide leaving debris in the road.

A spokesperson said: "Later this month we’ll begin the first phase of our work on the A40 near Monmouth."

"We’ll be putting safety barriers, temporary CCTV cameras and crossover locations in place ahead of the installation of a contraflow on the A40 which will allow us to safely start clearing rockfall debris from the carriageway.

"To allow our teams to carry out this work safely, some overnight closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am:

29 October: A40 eastbound closed between Dixton roundabout and Whitchurch.

30 & 31 October and 1 & 4 November: A40 westbound closed between Whitchurch and Dixton roundabout.

"This means that the westbound carriageway will be reduced to one lane from 6am on the morning of 31 October 2024. A free recovery service will be in place, during this time.

"Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place for both HGV and long-distance traffic. You’ll still be able to get to where you need to go, but we recommend you plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys."