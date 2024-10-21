RYAN SCOURFIELD, 27, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport was fined £320 after he pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of an emergency worker – a police officer – and being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on September 28.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

CONNER HOOPER, 26, of Commercial Road, Newport was sentenced to an 18-month community order after pleading guilty to being in breach of a restraining order on August 8.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, he will be electronically monitored for six months and was ordered to pay £85 costs.

MARC HARDING, 28, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of an emergency worker – a police officer – on May 7.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £180 and has to pay a £114 surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

NICHOLAS HOLWELL, 38, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for 28 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Cardiff Road on April Fools’ Day.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RUSSELL NASH, 38, of Commercial Street, Newport must pay £220 in a fine and compensation after he pleaded guilty to flashing in the city on August 27.

RHYS O’BRIEN, 30, of Oakley Way, Caldicot was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted two counts of assault by beating on April 8.

He must pay £133 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

MATTHEW WELSH, 33, of High Meadow, Abercarn, Caerphilly was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for five years after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on the A472 in Newbridge on January 6.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, attend 35 sessions of an accredited programme and pay £400 costs and a £154 surcharge.

JOSHUA HOUGHTON-SNELL, 21, of Rockfield Road, Monmouth was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with ketamine in his blood on Queensway, Newport on April 15.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KIERON DAVIES, 37, of Union Street, Tredegar was disqualified from driving for eight months after pleading guilty to taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent on June 9.

He must pay £665 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE JOBBINS, 59, of Grove Place, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £605 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating and damaging a Ford Fiesta car on July 6.

FRANKIE DE COSTA WEEKS, 49, of Forge Lane, Pontypool was banned from driving for two years after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to provide a specimen for analysis on February 29.

He was fined £300.