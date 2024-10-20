Abergavenny Garden Centre Ltd opened their pumpkin patch in September and it runs every weekend leading up to Halloween for families.
The site opens 9am- 5pm on Saturdays and is free entry, with free parking. Dogs are welcome.
Local traders have been joining them, including the Dug Out Cafe, Vanity Waffles, and Little Dragon Pizza.
You can pick your own pumpkin, ready for carving and as well as this, there are plenty of pumpkin wreaths creating photo-opportunities.
Organisers encourage you to visit before Halloween is over. They are located at Evesham Gardens, Church Ln, Llanfoist, Abergavenny NP7 9LF.
