A MAN has been accused of having underage sex with a girl between the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Shaun Lampitt , 51, from Newport has been charged with four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

The defendant, of Magor Street, appeared before the city’s magistrates' court.

He did not enter any pleas.

Lampitt is due to appear before the crown court on November 15 and he was granted conditional bail.