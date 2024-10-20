TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving two vehicles.
The emergency services were called to the collision at around 3.45pm this afternoon in Blaenavon.
Garn Road was closed both ways for more than an hour following the incident near Estate Road.
After it was reopened, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Two persons were taken to hospital."
