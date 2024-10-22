House approved

Plans to build a new house on land beside 87 Chapel Road, Abergavenny, have been approved by a delegated panel.

Yes to ponds

Plans to create two new ponds within permanent grassland field near Llanymynech Brook, at Llandewi Skirrid, have been deemed as acceptable by a delegated officer.

Yard acceptable

Plans for a proposed covered yard at Penlanlas Bungalow, Old Hereford Road, Llantilio Pertholey, have been deemed as acceptable by a delegated officer.

Oil tank yes

A delegated officer has approved a plan to for the proposed location of an oil tank to service separate accommodate at Coach House, linked to Kilgeddin House. at Llanfair Kilgeddin.

Extension plans

Plans to extend Woodfield Bungalow, Trellech, at the front and side with associated work including alterations to the existing roofline over the back lobby has been approved by a delegated officer.

Conversion plans

Plans to convert the South Stable Range, Bull shed and Wood store to residential use and listed building consent for the same work at Castle Farm, Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel. Llangybi, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Floor plans

Plans to lift and relay a stone floor, remove and replace a slate roof and flashing, made good a lime render facade and make good the porch roof at Llansoar Mill, Llansoar, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Yes to larger lobby

Plans to replace a garage to create a larger entrance lobby and utility room at Bryn Cwrt, Darren Road, Llanthewy, Llandegveth, have been approved by a delegated officer.

No for new house

A delegated officer has refused plans for a new dwelling at 18 Burns Crescent, Caldicot.

Work at shop

Plans for a replacement refrigeration plants and decoration work at the Co-operative, West end Shops, Newport Road, Caldicot, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Heat pump yes

A delegated officer has approved plans for a Daikin Class 10 MT H-split air source heat pump at Norfolk House, 27 Monmouth Road, Abergavenny.

Extension plans

Plans for single storey extensions to Fernlea, Devauden, and the replacement of existing roof tiles with slate have been approved by a delegated officer.

Extension work

A delegated officer has approved plans to build a roof extension at first floor level at Tresaith, Beaufort Road, Osbaston. The work included alterations to the external roof and replacement of existing winders, and internal alterations.

Change of use

Plans to change the use of the garage at 2 Rockfield Way, Undy, to a habitable room have been approved by a delegated officer.

Single storey extension

Plans for a single storey extension at the back of 33 Gwyndy Road, Undy, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Yes to extension

Plans for a first floor extension and internal alterations at Grove view, Bully Hole road, Earlswood, near Shirenewton, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Yes for bike shed

A delegated officer has approved plans for a bike shed at 20 Cas Troggy, Caldicot.