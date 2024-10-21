This week there will be a series of overnight closures on the M4 Prince of Wales bridge.

Closures are scheduled for the following dates:

October 21st – October 23rd Westbound overnight between 9pm – 6am and Thursday October 24th Eastbound and Westbound overnight between 9pm – 6am. Road Closure Image (Image: NQ) The closures are in relation to resurfacing and repairs that are being carried out until the end of Autumn 2024.

Diversions will be in place via the M48 Severn Bridge and updates concerning travel are available via the National Highways website.