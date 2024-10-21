Petrol and diesel drivers face a hike under a potential new rule change coming under the Labour Party government.

On October 30, Chancellor Rachel Reeves could make fuel duty changes in the Budget.

Experts have slammed reports that the Chancellor could be planning to hike the level of fuel duty by 7p.

According to a Whitehall source, officials have told Chancellor Ms Reeves that it is "now or never" on fuel duty, the Mail reported.

Other publications such as The Daily Express and Guardian have also reported the fuel duty hike.

The Chancellor was warned that "if she doesn’t act to end the freeze now she will find it much harder to do so later in the parliament".

Paul Barker, editor of Auto Express, said a "reported 7p rise in fuel duty" would be a "major blow" to drivers who continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis.

Barker added: "With the average car needing refuelling every eight days, this hike would increase the cost of each fill-up by nearly £4 - around £175 per year in extra fuel expenses - making it harder for drivers to keep up with their regular expenses, particularly those who rely on their cars for work or daily commuting.

"What’s especially frustrating is that this increase comes just as global fuel prices have begun to ease, raising suspicions that the Government is trying to capitalize on a brief period of lower costs to impose a hefty tax increase.

"Drivers who have already endured high fuel prices over the past few years would be unfairly burdened at a time when household budgets remain stretched."

An HM Treasury spokesperson said: "Following the spending audit, the Chancellor has been clear that difficult decisions lie ahead on spending, welfare and tax to fix the foundations of our economy and address the £22billion hole in the public finances left by the last Government.

"Decisions on how to do that will be taken at the Budget in the round."