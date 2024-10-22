Agricultural building

M Rees, of MYR Ltd, Atherstone, St Maughans, has applied to build a general purpose agricultural building at the same address.

Extension plans

M Wheeler, of Oxshott, has applied to adjust a previous extension to allow side access to the rear annexe at Twyn Gorse, Llanishend Hill Loop, Llanishen.

Pub to homes plans

Plans to convert the former Raglan Arms, Llandenny, to two houses have been submitted by Mike Wilding, of Mitd Developments (SW) Ltd, Ty Coch Industrial Park, Ty Coch Way, Cwmbran.

Extension plans

Plans for a single storey rear extension at Ifton Crest, Quarry Road, Dewstow, near Caerwent, have been submitted by Amy Rees, Western Building Consultants Ltd, of the same address.

Davis Court plans

Monmouthshire Housing Association has applied to install two additional permeable parking bays and remove an unused ambulance park at Davis Court, Upper Church Street, Chepstow. the application is also to install a mobility scooter charging store.

Extension request

Sarah McCluskey, of 4 Oakley Close, Caldicot, has applied to build a single storey extension at the property.

Change of use

Ellis Propertiers, of Hereford, has applied to change the use of 5a Lion Street, Abergavenny from a hair salon to a residential unit.

Plans for extension

Rhys Sansom has applied to build a single storey extension and to raid the existing roof to include pitched dormers at Red Moor, Cowleaze, Magor.

Plans for two homes

Darren Hussey, of 5 The Plantation, Undy has applied for outline permission to build two one-bedroom dwellings with off-street parking at the same address.

New home plan

Andrew Spuffard, of Meadow Barn, Bishton, has applied to build a single storey two-bedroom dwelling with associated access and off-street parking at 12 Elm Avenue, Undy.

New garage plan

Nadia Sinisgalli, of 3 The Limes, Undy, has applied to replace the garage at the property with a new detached garage and porch.

Extension plans

Jennifer Manning, of High Trees, Red House Lane, Shirenewton, has applied to build a double-storey extension to the side of the property.

Wall work

Alec Bone, of Hillside House, Usk Road, Earlswood, near Shirenewton, has applied to retain and improve an existing boundary wall at the same address.

Exciting plans for Church Street

Monmouth Town Council has applied to carry out work at Church Street, Monmouth. It wants to install a welcome archway across the entrances to Church Street from Agincourt Square and St Mary's Street, to replace and install catenary wires on a number of the listing buildings in Church Street, to install a 'canopy of lights' along the length of the street, to install finger point signs on an existing bracket and to install a free-standing map.

Garage plans

An application to remove a ducted air system, linings and modern partitions and remove a service staircase, garage parapet and PV panels at Castle Hill House, Castle Hill, Monmouth, has been submitted by Graham Frecknall Architecture and Design, Wyastone Business Park, Wyastone Leys.



