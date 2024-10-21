Paul Merson and his professional partner Karen Hauer came bottom of the leaderboard with 19 points as part of Saturday's (October 19) show.

That saw them included in the dance-off but the second pair to join them was more of a surprise.

JLS star JB Gill and his dance partner Amy Dowden also ended up in the dreaded dance-off, despite the fact they were comfortably mid-table in the leaderboard on 30 points.

It seems clear the public vote played a large part in their inclusion there.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in Week 5?





The two pairs in the dance-off had to repeat their routine, with Merson and Hauer performing the samba to Car Wash by R&B group Rose Royce.

Meanwhile, Gill and Dowden had a jive routine to Outkast’s Hey Ya!

The judges all favoured Gill and Dowden in their performance, which saw Merson and Hauer eliminated.

Speaking about his time on Strictly, Merson said: “It’s been really good. For anybody I talk to, I would say you’ve got to go on this show. It’s amazing – everybody. There’s a Tottenham fan over there called Lincoln and even he’s nice.

“It’s been amazing, honestly, amazing. I loved every minute of it, I’ve had a great teacher.

“She’s been amazing, absolutely amazing and I couldn’t wish for a better coach. I’ve loved every minute of it. I can dance now – I’ve won because I can dance, I couldn’t dance before and I can half dance now. It’s a bonus, absolute bonus.”

Hauer told Merson: “You’ve been a joy. I’ve never giggled this much. My abs are really tight now. I am so proud of you. Every week you have showed up, you have improved.

“You’re what Strictly is about and I want to thank you for bringing such joy and just showing everyone that it is possible with a little bit of work and lots of giggles.”

Who are the remaining couples on Strictly Come Dancing 2024?





The remaining couples that are involved in Strictly Come Dancing's 2024 series are:

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Sam Quek and Nakita Kuzmin

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday and Sunday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.