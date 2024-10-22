Yes to extension

Plans for a single storey rear extension at 208 Cwrt Celyn, St Dials, Cwmbran, have been approved.

Rendering approval

Plans to render finish on the front and side of 24 to 42 Albion Road, Pontypool, have been approved with conditions.

Tree work

Plans for work on a lime tree protected by a Tree preservation Order at Zoar Chapel, Castell Y Bwch, Henllys Lanes, Henllys, Cwmbran, have been approved with conditions.

Porch plans

Plans to amend the porch and canopy at the front of 44 Clark Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, have been approved with conditions.