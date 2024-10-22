Latest planning decisions from Torfaen County Borough Council:
Yes to extension
Plans for a single storey rear extension at 208 Cwrt Celyn, St Dials, Cwmbran, have been approved.
Rendering approval
Plans to render finish on the front and side of 24 to 42 Albion Road, Pontypool, have been approved with conditions.
Tree work
Plans for work on a lime tree protected by a Tree preservation Order at Zoar Chapel, Castell Y Bwch, Henllys Lanes, Henllys, Cwmbran, have been approved with conditions.
Porch plans
Plans to amend the porch and canopy at the front of 44 Clark Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, have been approved with conditions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here