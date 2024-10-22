Latest planning applications received by Torfaen County Borough Council:
Container plan
Kelly Jenkins, of New Inn AFC, has applied to site a container at New Inn AFC, Woodfield Road, New Inn.
Wall plan
Richard Wellington, of 104 Trinity Road, Pontnewydd, has applied to build a retaining wall and steps to front of his property for an approximately level parking area.
Extension plan
Plans for a rear extension, garage conversion and alterations to frontage at 91 Daffodil Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, have been submitted by R McGrath, of the same address.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here