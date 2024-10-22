Container plan

Kelly Jenkins, of New Inn AFC, has applied to site a container at New Inn AFC, Woodfield Road, New Inn.

Wall plan

Richard Wellington, of 104 Trinity Road, Pontnewydd, has applied to build a retaining wall and steps to front of his property for an approximately level parking area.

Extension plan

Plans for a rear extension, garage conversion and alterations to frontage at 91 Daffodil Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, have been submitted by R McGrath, of the same address.

