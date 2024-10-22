The Child Poverty and Cost of Living Confident Scheme aims to enhance community support for families.

The project aims to give businesses skills to identify subtle indicators of financial hardship and guide individuals to support.

The scheme will also workg alongside Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations and Citizen’s Advice.

MCC cabinet member for equalities and engagement Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “We look forward to working with organisations across Monmouthshire. The work they already do in the community can be unseen by most, and this project will allow Monmouthshire Housing Association and us to support the work and help organisations gain new skills that will benefit our communities.”

The partnership has secured £25,000 in Welsh Government funding to deliver a series of workshops targeting public-facing workers such as hairdressers, shopkeepers, and nurseries.

Rachel Knight, MHA’s engagement and partnership manager, said: “This project is about empowering local organisations that interact with families every day—like shops and nurseries—to recognise when someone may need help and to offer support in a way that is non-stigmatising.”

“We aim to create a community-wide approach to tackling poverty, ensuring families have access to services before their situations become critical.”

“It’s a simple approach. We are encouraging people to trust their instincts and capitalise on the relationships they build with their clients and customers.”

For more information contact: fredweston@monmouthshire.gov.uk or Rachel.Knight@monmouthshirehousing.co.uk