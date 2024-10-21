Tammy Hart of Central Avenue, Cefn Fforest pleaded guilty at the Merthyr Crown Court on October 16 to unlicensed dog breeding.

The sentencing follows an investigation by Caerphilly Council’s Trading Standards team who discovered Hart was continuing to advertise puppies for sale after her licence to breed dogs expired in February 2020. Investigation images (Image: Caerphilly Council) Trading Standards Officers, assisted by a Veterinary Surgeon and Gwent Police Officers, carried out a search of Hart's property on November 9, 2022.

They found 29 dogs who were dirty and unkempt living in an overcrowded, poorly lit outdoor kennelling area that was not afforded sufficient weather protection.

The environment was bland and offered no sensory stimulation to the dogs. It was uncomfortable due to the lack of soft bedding and the sleeping area was poorly ventilated risking a build-up of noxious ammonia gasses from the excrement.

The Veterinary Surgeon was also particularly concerned about a 9-week-old male Shih Tzu puppy that was severely underweight with pale gums and a distended abdomen and was thereby caused unnecessary suffering contrary to Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006. Investigation Images (Image: Caerphilly Council) Hart was also disqualified from dealing in all animals for a period of 7 years under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. A Proceeds of Crime investigation will now commence with costs being postponed until the conclusion of those proceedings.

Enquiries revealed over a 16-month period between May 2021 and September 2022 Hart bred at least 26 litters of multiple breed types.

Puppies were advertised for sale on online selling platforms, the adverts did not declare Hart was a breeder. A conservative estimate of the profit she made was calculated to be in excess of £86,000.

Sara Rosser, Head of Operations Hope Rescue said: “We were pleased once again to be able to support the excellent work of Caerphilly council on this case. Whilst it can be challenging to take in a large number of dogs with high care needs at one time, we are delighted to say that all the dogs have now been adopted and have gone on to live happy and fulfilled lives.”

Cllr Philippa Leonard, Cabinet Member for Public Protection said: “Unlicensed dog breeding is a serious matter, and it is hoped that the outcome of this case will serve as a strong deterrent to those who operate illegally.

"This case serves as a reminder of the importance of adherence with dog breeding regulation and the necessity to obtain the required licences, so that we as a council can monitor and safeguard animal welfare at dog breeding establishments.

’We encourage anyone who is thinking of dog breeding to contact our licensing team who will be able to advise on a case-by-case basis.’’

If anyone is concerned or suspicious of illegal dog breeding, please contact our Trading Standards or Licensing teams. Your information will help us tackle illegal puppy breeding in Caerphilly and will help stop animals being exploited by unscrupulous breeders”.