The singer, who shot to fame in the 1990s with songs including Ironic and You Oughta Know will be in the city to headline at TK Maxx presents Depot Live on Wednesday July 2.

The tours takes in shows across the UK, Europe, and South America and follows this summer’s incredibly successful 35-date North American Triple Moon Tour, which sold more than half a million tickets and packed every venue to capacity. T

For 30 years Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential women in contemporary music with her deeply expressive music and performances earning vast critical praise.

Morissette’s 1995 debut album Jagged Little Pill was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums.

Nick Saunders, from Depot Live, said: "Alanis Morissette has been an icon of music for more than 30 years so we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming her to Cardiff Castle next summer.

“This will be an incredible show and one we expect to be very popular so we would advise securing your ticket as soon as possible.”

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see Elbow, Sting and The Script all headline at the Welsh venue, with more announcements to come.

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

Tickets go on sale via ticketmaster at 9am on Friday and you can sign up for pre-sale tickets by going to bit.ly/AlanisDepot2025.