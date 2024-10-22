With this in mind, the bespoke garden rooms experts at Haon Garden Rooms have shared three laws you may be breaking without knowing.

Bonfires - while there isn't a law prohibiting bonfires in your garden, if the smoke becomes a nuisance or causes a danger to traffic the council can issue a fine of up to £5,000.

Trees and hedges - If your trees or plants overhang your neighbour or the council have the right to cut them back, but if the pruning damages the tree, you could be held liable. And if the tree is subject to a TPO you could be fined up to £20,000 if you do work without permission.

Noise nuisance - the council can impose fines of up to £5,000 if you are reported for repeatedly using loud garden equipment at inappropriate times.