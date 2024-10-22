Emma also won the Best in Interview award at the national final, held at the Athena in Leicester.

The 31-year-old from Cardiff, who holds a degree in international business, a graduate diploma in law and a masters in HR from Cardiff University, campaigns to raise awareness and educate others about speech and language processing disorders, after her son Leo was diagnosed in 2023.

Emma said: ​"I am absolutely elated to have won - it means the world to me. I will continue to advocate for my son’s condition but I also want to inspire others to speak up for people and causes just like my son, who do not have a voice. I want to empower Great Britain to speak up for those who need to be heard."

The Miss Great Britain pageant was started to raise morale in the aftermath of the Second World War and despite having not been televised since the 1980s, it saw a surge in applicants in 2024, attracting thousands of hopefuls which were whittled down to 68 women across three divisions.

Across the two days, the finalists showcased their charity, talent and publicity efforts and took part in private interviews with an esteemed judging panel, before taking to the iconic Miss GB stage.

The competition also celebrated the diversity of Great British culture, after record numbers of non-UK born women took to the stage across all divisions. Among them, women from as far away as Columbia, Spain and Estonia - who now call Britain their home - were welcomed