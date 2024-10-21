Mohammed Raza was pulled over by officers on Chepstow Road in the Maindee area of Newport.

They found “a block of cocaine about the size of a house brick” inside a carrier bag in his white Volkswagen Golf, prosecutor Thomas Stanway said.

The drugs weighed just over 1kg and had an 84% purity.

If broken down into street deals, the cocaine had a potential value of around £100,000.

This arrest led police to Ali Hussanain and he was found in bed at a flat nearby.

Officers found 82% purity cocaine worth nearly £1,500 in a bedside draw as well as £1,600 in cash and the “high-end designer gear”.

Raza and Hussanain were not involved in a “joint enterprise”, the court was told, and barely knew each other.

This was accepted by the prosecution.

Hussanain was living in the flat where his co-defendant had once occupied.

Raza, 30, of Ludlow Close, Newport pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Hussanain, also 30, of Beechwood Road, Newport admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property and possession of cannabis.

Raza had previous convictions for drug driving and possession of cannabis.

Hussanain had previous convictions for theft and failing to provide a specimen.

Raza, who was represented by Joshuan Scouller, was acting as a “custodian” of the drugs after struggling to pay off a £300 a week cocaine habit.

Gareth Williams for Hussanain said: “He’s not a bad lad and he’s very remorseful for what he’s done.”

Both sets of mitigation included submissions asking for credit for their guilty pleas and the fact that they were both fathers with a family.

Judge Richard Kember told Raza: “You were a trusted custodian and you plainly had an awareness of the scale of the operation.

“I have come to the view that you have performed a limited function under direction and that you were engaged by pressure, coercion or intimidation in respect of an outstanding debt.”

Both defendants were each jailed for three years and three months and told they will serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.

They are also set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.