It's reported that bosses at ITV are planning on killing off the character of Les Battersby, played by actor Bruce Jones.

Battersby first appeared on the cobbles in 1997 along with his wife Janice (Vicky Entwistle), daughter Leanne (Jane Danson) and stepdaughter Toyah (Georgia Taylor).

But now it seems the end is near for Les Battersby as the Coronation Street character is expected to have a dramatic finish.

Coronation Street to kill off legendary character in shock twist

Actor Jones played the taxi driver for ten years and quickly became a fan favourite among ITV viewers.

However, Jones' character is expected to exit Coronation Street in a shocking blow to the rest of the family.

As reported by The Sun, it's said that Battersby's daughter Leanne will get a phone call in the upcoming weeks alerting her that her father has died.

A source told the outlet: "It's a huge snub to kill off a popular character like this. Bruce created one of the Street’s most iconic characters in Les and always hoped one day he might return.

"A lot of the cast and crew have said it’s a bit mean. It's also bound to infuriate long-term fans who remember Les with great fondness."

However, the storyline has not been confirmed by Coronation Street bosses yet, as a spoke person for the ITV soap said: "We don’t comment on future storylines."

Previously, Jones had discussed his role on the soap, sharing: "Les is a legend. I’m so proud of him."

Bruce Jones breaks silence over shock Coronation Street axe

Jones has since shared how he found out about his exit in an email from Coronation Street bosses.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Jones said: "[Show bosses] already emailed me a over a fortnight ago to tell me what was happening.

"I actually thought, well fine, I played him for ten years. It gives me closure. Maybe it will stop people asking me all the time when I'm going back, if I'm going back.

"People want me back, but it'll stop all that, in shopping centres, wherever I go. I'm pleased it's happening but I'm also sad about losing a character I played for ten years. I'm grateful to the street for that."