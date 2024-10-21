17 year old Ruby Diamond is the latest Barry girl to qualify for the beauty and talent competition.

Ruby has a mixture of Welsh and Maltese heritage and is an athletic individual. She is currently studying a level 3 sport course in Cardiff and Vale College and enjoys playing tennis and golf. Miss Wales finalist 2025 Ruby Diamond (Image: Ruby Diamond) Her goal in life is to become a PE teacher. She explained: “My PE teachers helped me through my time in school, which wasn’t easy, and I would love to be able to support and help the students that feel the same way I did during secondary school.”

Ruby is also a talented dancer and has won multiple Welsh and UK champion of team street dance. As well as taking part in Miss Wales, she is also competing in Electric Dance UK Multi Style International Finals in Spain in June.

Although busy preparing for both competitions, Ruby also manages to fit in a part time job in Marcos Café on Barry Island.

Ruby had the following to say about the Miss Wales competition: “I am really excited for the final and the adventures in store through the Miss Wales competition. Miss Wales 2025 finalist Ruby Diamond (Image: Ruby Diamond) “My priority is to fundraise for the Miss World charity, Beauty with A Purpose, and to spread the Miss Wales message of confidence in young women. I’m also looking forward to all the friends and memories I’ll make along the way.”

The Miss Wales 2025 final will take place in May and involve a three-day event including an empowerment day designed to boost the confidence of contestants.

The events will take place in the Holland House Hotel in Cardiff and The Riverfront in Newport.