RICHARD GIBBS, 43, of George Parry Court, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to attempting to drive a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the legal limit on King Street, Brynmawr on August 15.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BOBBY ROBERTS, 22, of Burnet Drive, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £345.50 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to travelling on a train between Pengam and Cardiff Central on June 20 without paying the £5.40 fare.

COLIN JOHNSTON, 54, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth must pay £200 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving while using a handheld mobile telephone on the A467 in Crumlin on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ADAM VAUGHAN, 23, of St Faiths Close, Llanfoist, Abergavenny must pay £60 costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

WAYNE LLOYD, 57, of Scwrfa Road, Scwrfa, Tredegar was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JADE ANGHARAD EATWELL, 29, of Hector Avenue, Crumlin, Caerphilly must pay £140 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

MICHAEL JOHN GRIFFIN, 33, of Hector Avenue, Crumlin, Caerphilly must pay £180 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

PSHTEWAN OSMAN HUSSEIN, 34, of Potter Street, Newport must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

CRISTI-EUGEN MOCOI, 34, of Corporation Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance at Avenue Retail Park in Cardiff on August 11.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.