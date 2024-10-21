A 39-year-old man from Torfaen has been charged with drug offences after police officers searched his car. Police stock image (Image: NQ) Officers from Gwent Police’s serious and organised crime unit searched his car on Malpas Road where he was found in possession of the class A drug cocaine.

The man has since appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday, October 19, where he charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

He's been bailed until his next court appearance.