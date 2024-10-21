A man from Torfaen has been charged with drug offences.
A 39-year-old man from Torfaen has been charged with drug offences after police officers searched his car.Officers from Gwent Police’s serious and organised crime unit searched his car on Malpas Road where he was found in possession of the class A drug cocaine.
The man has since appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday, October 19, where he charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
He's been bailed until his next court appearance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here