The awards 2024 celebrated the contributions of individuals and organisations to STEM in Wales.

Claire Jenkins, from The Intellectual Property Office, in Newport, was named STEM Woman of the Year for her work in STEM advocacy and intellectual property rights.

The Blaenau Gwent STEM Facilitation Project was recognised in the STEM Educational Programme (Public Sector) category.

STEM Ambassador of the Year Sharon Pascoe of Fochriw Primary School (Image: Matthew Horwood) The region was also represented by Sharon Pascoe, of Fochriw Primary School, who was named STEM Ambassador of the Year for her dedication to inspiring young minds.

Coleg Gwent was highly commended in the STEM Team of the Year category for fostering a collaborative and innovative environment.

STEM Educational Programme (Public Sector) Blaenau Gwent STEM Facilitation Project by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council (Image: Matthew Horwood) Co-Founder of Wales STEM Awards Liz Brookes said: "It’s incredible to see the impact that our winners and finalists are having. They are not just excelling in their fields but are also paving the way for the future of STEM in Wales."

Matthew Taylor, director of innovation at Cardiff Metropolitan University, headline sponsor of the awards, said: “We are thrilled to see the incredible achievements of this year’s winners and finalists at the Wales STEM Awards. Their dedication, creativity, and innovation are not only driving the STEM sector forward but also inspiring future generations."