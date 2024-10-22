Sarah Morgan followed her passion of working in construction after a career in retail, and she progressed rapidly including gaining her qualifications to operate site machinery.

However, the 34-year-old faced an uphill battle to re-enter the industry she loves after being let go by her former employer when she lost her driving licence.

Wynne Construction, which is building Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llyn-Y-Forwyn, at Ferndale. employed Sarah through its collaboration with Rhondda Cynon Taf’s Work and Skills programme and recruitment provider Acorn By Synergie, which is based in Newport.

Sarah, one of four taken on via the programme, said: “I’ve always been passionate about the construction industry, and after losing my driving licence, I genuinely didn’t believe I could return.

“I have since regained my driving licence, which means when this project completes, I can potentially move to work on other developments in the region.

Wynne Construction site manager Dylan Richards said: “Sarah has demonstrated real tenacity to overcome the challenges she has faced, and her great people skills and dedication make her a valuable addition to the team.”