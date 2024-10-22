Research of Google reviews has revealed which of the venues the band are playing at rate the highest.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium came joint second, behind Dublin's Croke Park ranks which saw 78.62 per cent of Google reviews rating it five stars.

The Principality Stadium scored 77.76 per cent with 11,326 out of 14,566 Google reviews, being five stars. Just 1.61 per cent of the reviews for the Cardiff stadium were listed as one-star, and it scored 4.7 out of five overall on Google.

The study, conducted by QR Code Generator, analysed Google reviews for five confirmed venues for the Oasis reunion tour next year.

The Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh ranked as the third highest-rated venue with 74.46 per cent of visitors leaving five-star reviews (5,718 out of 7,579).

Wembley Stadium came fourth, with 72.40 per cent of visitors leaving five-star reviews. And Heaton Park, in Oasis' hometown of Manchester, came last with 71.27 per cent of reviews rating it five stars.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, said: “Each venue offers a unique experience in terms of size, acoustics, crowd atmosphere, and local culture. Seeing which venue gets the highest rating can reflect how well these elements combine to create a memorable concert.

“Fans will be eager to compare different venues, rating them based on their experiences. It will be interesting to see how the fans and the band respond to each venue, especially considering Oasis' longstanding relationship with certain iconic locations.”