Craig Evans firstly assaulted PC Aled Phillips after he was called to Llancaiach Fawr Manor in Nelson, Caerphilly following reports of a disturbance at a wedding reception.

This took place on Saturday, October 15 back in 2022, Newport Crown Court was told.

The second round of violence happened more than a year later on Saturday, November 18, 2023 when he assaulted PCs Thomas Annetts and Will Simpson at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

Evans, 37, had assaulted those officers while attending the hospital with an injured relative.

Prosecutor Tabitha Walker said she was unable to provide an explanation as why it had taken so long for the matters to be brought before the court.

The defendant, of Heol Harry Lewis, Nelson, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He also admitted causing criminal damage to a window at Llancaiach Fawr Manor.

Evans had 14 previous convictions for 26 offences including those for violence.

Kevin Seal representing the defendant said his client “feels shame” for what he had done on both occasions.

His barrister added that Evans has taken steps to control his drinking.

Judge Shomon Khan blasted the defendant and told him he had been “obnoxious” to the officers and his behaviour “appalling and disgraceful”.

He added: “You used vile language.

“It would be very easy to send you to prison today.”

But he thought society would be better served by efforts being made to rehabilitate Evans in the community.

The judge jailed him for six months but suspended that sentence for two years

He will have to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Evans will not be allowed to drink for 90 days after Judge Khan ordered him to wear a so-called “sobriety tag” as part of an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

The defendant will also have to pay £600 in compensation – £200 each to PCs Phillips, Annetts and Simpson.