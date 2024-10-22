Its new report 'Waiting for Change' is based on a Wales-only survey which has revealed that support for these people is inadequate and unacceptable.

Emma Gooding, senior policy and influencing manager for Wales, who has been leading on the project and has experienced post-natal depression and baby loss, said: "It’s very clear that poor mental health and suicide risk is impacted by many challenges on the parenthood journey, including infertility, baby loss, adoption, fertility treatments, traumatic birth experiences, stays on NICU and the postpartum period.

"This project focuses on the parenthood journey over all to try and reach everyone who may be experiencing distress, whatever your gender, background or experience."

The following experiences were strongly associated with receiving a mental health diagnosis: 77.5 per cent of those who had a baby born with unexpected health problems or disability; 69 per cent of those experiencing a high risk or complicated pregnancy; 64.8 per cent of those who experienced a traumatic birth; and 63 per cent of those who experienced difficulties conceiving .

Samaritans Cymru has called for mental health screening for new fathers and accessible mental health support at every stage of the parenthood journey.

It said a bereavement pathway for anyone experiencing baby loss is crucial, along with mandatory suicide prevention training for all frontline staff.