The Welsh capital ranked second in a list of UK cities which are most eye-catching from the air.

London came top.

The study by financial services firm Remitly used eye-tracking software to reveal which destinations were the most appealing from the air.

Topping the list globally is Prague, Czech Republic, followed by Accra in Ghana and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

For the UK, London proved most the visually appealing but Cardiff was second ahead of Bristol, Newquay and Manchester.

Cardiff held the gaze of participants for four minutes four seconds. Sights include Cardiff Castle and the Principality Stadium.

Ryan Riley, of Remitly, said: “Your first view of the city you’re visiting or moving to can set the tone for your new adventure.

"It’s just one of many first impressions, coupled with the greeting you get from staff at the airport to the first coffee you buy, you start to build up an image of a destination pretty quickly before you’ve even put your bags down.

"From the sky, we found that European cities with lots of standout architecture were the most common type of destination that participants found most alluring, specifically, historic features such as castles and waterways proved the most eye-catching.

"Remember, first impressions will change dramatically once you uncover the hidden gems and local recommendations to get a real feel for your new destination. Wherever you decide to move to, there will be plenty to capture your attention.”

