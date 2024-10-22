Between January 2022 and December 2023, at least 4,908 council-owned non-residential properties were vacant for all or part of that time.

The research found that £88.5 million was spent by local authorities during that period on insuring, securing, maintaining and renovating the properties.

Compared to the last time this research was conducted, the number of empty non-residential properties has grown.

In Wales there were 210 empty properties between January 2022 and December 2023, costing £648,956.

The council with the most empty properties in Wales was Flintshire, with 58. The council with the highest spending on empty properties was Merthyr Tydfil, at £449,854.

Shimeon Lee, researcher at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: "Taxpayers will be amazed by the property portfolio that has been built up by big-spending town hall bosses

“Councils across the UK need to carefully review their assets and ensure they develop a strategy for any that are being under-utilised.”