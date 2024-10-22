Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is warning people of the dangers of using a naked flame.

The service said: "It is understandable that many people will wish to use them for a variety of different reasons, whether it is part of a religious or seasonal celebration, or simply to make the home smell nice during the darker winter months.

"Now is a perfect opportunity to re-evaluate the risks of using candles and consider using safer alternatives instead."

Home fire safety manager Wayne Thomas said: “The use of candles can be relaxing and form part of a celebration, however, don’t let them spoil the occasion by causing fire and devastation to your home.

"Artificial candles are always a safer option especially if there are children and animals in the area. We encourage you to check out our Candle safety advice and take advantage of our free home safety checks.”