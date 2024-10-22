Officers from Blaenau Gwent seized the dogs following the execution of a warrant at an address in Ebbw Vale after receiving information that dogs, suspected of being on the banned breed list, were being kept at the premises.

Operation Greyhawk is Blaenau Gwent’s neighbourhood policing team’s response to emerging crime trends in the borough.

It sees the team analyse crime data and, with information gathered from investigations and the public, plan operations to identify offenders and tackle the problem.

Chief Inspector Stevie Warden said:

“Operations have previously focused on anti-social behaviour and vehicle crime in Abertillery, while the most recent has centred on dangerous dogs and anti-social behaviour in Tredegar.”

"A dispersal order was put in place in Tredegar town centre on Thursday 17 October, following an increase in reports of disorderly behaviour.

“While officers patrolling Tredegar on Friday did move a group of around 20 young people away from the shopping centre, I’m pleased to say there were no further reports of anti-social behaviour or reports of off-road vehicles in the area.

“During the team’s patrols, they carried out three stop searches and dealt with two people for suspected drug offences, and another for a public order offence. We also arrested two people who’d failed to comply with their bail conditions.

“These operations will continue, with the team committed to protecting the public and tackling the problems that are affecting them.”

In the UK, it’s against the law to own certain types of dog.

These are the:

Pit Bull Terrier

Japanese Tosa

Dogo Argentino

Fila Brasileiro

XL Bully dogs are banned in England and Wales.

It’s against the law to:

sell a banned dog

abandon a banned dog

give away a banned dog

breed from a banned dog.

On 31 December 2023, the first stage of the XL Bully ban came into effect after the breed was added the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The second stage of the XL bully ban came in to effect in February 2024.

Now, it is a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless your dog is registered and has a Certificate of Exemption, third party insurance, with the dog muzzled and on a lead in a public place. If not, police may have the power to seize it.

If you’re concerned about any criminal activity or anti-social behaviour in your community, please get in touch with Gwent Police, using their website, calling 101 or sending them a direct message on social media.





Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details.