The event was held at the ICC Wales and the students received their degrees from the OU’s pro-vice-chancellor for research, enterprise and scholarship Professor Kevin Shakesheff and OU in Wales director Ben Lewis.

Among the graduates were Bethan James, 48, from Newport, who studied history; and health and social care graduate Melanie Pyke, 34, also from Newport.

Melanie said: “My mum studied when I was younger with the OU. I had six young children so was unable to attend university classes. They drive me to be better and do better in life.”

Bethan, Melanie and their fellow students were joined by OU honorary graduates politician Dr Jane Davidson and TV sports presenter Jason Mohammad.

Jane Davidson said: "I am passionate about making sure that we have a liveable future for all of us on this single planet of ours.

"I am delighted to be here to receive an Open University honorary degree. It is the most amazing accolade. The OU is perfectly placed to help all its students understand the impact of not taking action on their lives and the lives of future generations."

Jason Mohammad, from Ely, Cardiff, said: “We all need to do more to encourage people to either continue or start to enhance their opportunities by reading, writing and being inquisitive about our world. Congratulations to all the graduates. And I wish you the very best in whatever you do next. I admire you. I am thrilled for you and now go out and show the world what you’re all about.”