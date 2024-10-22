With your radiators having been turned off for a while, there are a few things you can do to help heat your house this winter while saving some money on your energy bills.

The home and garden experts at Posh.co.uk have shared some tips so you can make sure your radiators are prepared for use in the winter.

How to prepare your radiators before turning your heating on

Get your boiler serviced

The experts say getting a boiler service is hugely important before you start to turn the heating on each day throughout the colder months.

This allows you enough time to fix any issues and make sure your boiler and heating system are in good condition ahead of winter.

Bleed the radiator

To keep your radiators working effectively, you’ll need to bleed all of them around your home.

To do this, use a radiator key to release any possible trapped air pockets.

Bleeding your radiators once a year will make sure they don’t take too long to warm up which in turn can help towards reducing energy bills.

Clean the radiator

Over time, keeping your radiators clean can help towards reducing your energy bills.

A buildup of dust means radiators will have to work harder to heat your room so it’s important to keep on top of any dust buildup to maximise the efficiency of your heating system.

A duster or vacuum cleaner can be used to remove the dust from your radiators. Some vacuums have attachments that will help get down and between the fins too.

Check for sludge

Over the summer months, there’s a chance your radiators might have accumulated sludge, especially if they haven’t been in use.

A professional can do a power flush to clean out the system if it’s significantly clogged but there are ways you can do it yourself.

The experts advise first bleeding the radiator and detaching it from the wall. Then you’ll need to use a hosepipe on the inlet to remove all the grime until the water runs clear.

Insulate pipes

Insulating pipes, especially in unheated areas, prevents heat loss and reduces the risk of freezing.

It can also be another effective way of helping you save more money on your energy bills.

Turn the heating on for short periods

With radiators having likely been dormant over the summer months, turning on your heating for just 10-30 minutes every week will ensure that the pipes are in good working condition without any trapped air or dust buildup.

Andy Ellis, home and garden expert at Posh.co.uk, said: “Being prepped ahead of winter by making sure all of the radiators around your home are in good condition is really important.

“As well as ensuring they’re all working efficiently, it can also be a big help towards your energy bills being lower. The better your radiators are working, the less time and money they’ll take to heat your home.

“Getting your boiler serviced, bleeding every radiator in the house, and making sure they are all cleaned can be a huge help.

“Flushing out any built-up sludge is important as well. Being on top of all of these things will ensure your heating system is working efficiently, and that your radiators are all effective.”