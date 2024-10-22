The church welcomed Mr Thomas-Symonds to see their Hope for the Community project in action.

He also had the chance to speak to people whose lives have been transformed thanks to the hard-work of the community.

The project was awarded £9,500 as well as an additional £76,586 by the National Lottery Community Fund to develop the community hub, which provides support to reduce social isolation and support those experiencing difficulties due to the cost of living.

The additional grant has allowed the Hope for the Community project to expand its initiatives, including a café, grocery store, healthy-meal-pack programmes, community activities and fuel poverty programme.

Mr Thomas-Symonds, who is also paymaster general, said: “I was delighted to visit Sharon Full Gospel Church in Pontypool to see the work they are doing for the local community. Recently winning Third Sector Organisation of the Year at the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards is testament to the dedication and commitment of the staff and volunteers."

Rev Mathew Batlett, of the Hope for the Community project, said: “The Community Fund team have stood by us throughout our journey and the growth of this community-led response to urgent local needs.

"When we started three years ago, we didn’t know what direction this project would take, or how large it would grow. So as we look to the future, thanks to the help we have received from the Community Fund, we are ready to adapt to meet new challenges together with our community as local needs arise.”

John Rose, Wales director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the great work that Sharon Full Gospel Church offer in their community. We’re pleased that National Lottery players have enabled the team at Hope for the Community to make such a difference in their community.”