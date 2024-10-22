The changes affect all areas of the county and have been brought in to enable the council to provide all residents with reusable recycling bags to improve efficiency.

More than half the households in the county are already using reusable recycling bags and the rest will have them between now and Christmas.

MCC cabinet member for climate change and the environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: “The rollout of reusable recycling bags is an important step on our journey to reduce the use of single use plastic products, and deliver services in as environmentally friendly was as possible.

“Council teams are working hard to ensure that all our residents receive their new reusable bags before Christmas.

“Please follow the guidance provided in your letter to familiarise yourself with your new collection days.”

For more information go to the MCC website.