The footbridge over the River Usk and nearby the University of South Wales' Newport campus, was the subject of a major cleaning process which was announced in August, and was expected to take approximately three to four weeks.

The work was then begun in mid-September, after locals had called on the council to begin the cleaning work on the "stinking dirty" bridge.

However, the bridge has been closed for a few days in recent weeks, including Monday, October 21, with pedestrians and cyclists advised to take the diversion route over Newport Bridge near Old Green Roundabout as part of their routes.

Cleaners were spotted in mid air attending to the poles on the bridge (Image: NQ)

Images captured from the scene on Monday afternoon show what appears to be cleaners suspended in the air while they clean the poles on the bridge.

The route has been closed off and diversion signs guiding people to Newport Bridge.

It is currently unknown how long the footbridge is expected to be closed for, and what the timings are for the closure.