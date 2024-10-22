At approximately 2.35pm on Monday, October 21, Gwent Police closed the A469 near Hengoed Road and the Tir-Y-Berth Industrial Estate due to a crash.

A spokesperson later confirmed to the Argus that the crash had involved one car and a man who was taken to hospital for his resulting injuries.

It was confirmed that the police had received the call at around 1pm on Monday afternoon.

The road was reopened at just after 6.30pm on Monday evening.