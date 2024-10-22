Doris Travis turned 103 on Thursday, October 10, after having had an amazing life, including recieving the Extra Mile Award in 2011 for work with the Women's Voluntary Service.

Mrs Travis was born in October 1921 in Hounslow, and remembers being raised in the former coaching inn the County Arms Hotel, and family holidays spent in Shropshire.

Doris was born in 1921 in Hounslow, Middlesex and recalled much of her childhood being raised in a former coaching inn (Image: Family photo) She recalled: "I remember the candles used at twilight and then used to light the oil lamps as darkness fell. Water was taken from a well and the toilet was at the end of the garden and bath time was a tin bath in front of a roaring fire - we all used the same water!"

She fell in love with swimming and the violin, before going to boarding school at 14, where she met a French girl at the sister school, and became lifelong friends.

She even won a scholarship to the London School of Domestic Science before war forced evacuation, and had a famous friend in Guy Gibbons of DamBusters fame.

She moved to Wales after getting a job in Pembrokeshire, where she effectively became a nanny to children, and it was also where she met husband Cliff, who she married in April 1944.

Doris and her husband Cliff were married in 1944 until his death in 2018 (Image: Family photo) The family moved to Ringland in 1947, the year eldest daughter Rosemary was born, and later moved to St Julian's in 1952.

Doris joined the Women's Voluntary Service in 1960, which became Royal in 1969, and she even had tea with their patron, the Queen Mother, in 1982.

In 1985, she was nominated for a British Empire Medal for her voluntary work.

"I will never forget that day, I am very proud of my family and it was only with their support that I could give my time to the WRVS."

Family have described Doris as a true inspiration (Image: Family photo)

In 1987, Doris retired from the WVRS, and after Cliff died in 2018, moved in with daughter Rosemary in Caerleon for 26 years, before moving into Claremont Court Nursing Home aged 100.

She currently has a large extended family, all of whom she says have "blessed her".

Eldest daughter Rosemary said: "She has given me so much love, support and encouragement all my life. She is truly inspirational and I am so proud that she is not only my Mum but my best friend."

Shelagh added: "She is a remarkable woman, a dear, kind and loving mother.

"I savour every minute I am able to spend with her, and hope I can have many more."

Multiple other family members have described Doris as "a true inspiration", who "enriches our lives".