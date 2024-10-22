South Wales Argus
Drivers warned as miles of severe congestion forms on M4 near Newport - LIVE

Live

Drivers warned of severe congestion on M4 near Newport

M4 motorway
Traffic
Newport
By Holly Morgan

  • Traffic Wales have warned of congestion affecting at least 15 miles of the M4 motorway.
  • Follow this live blog for updates.

