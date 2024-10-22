During Tuesday’s programme (October 22), hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid interviewed Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood over plans for 1,100 prisoners to be released early today.

The next stage of early inmate releases is being carried out in a bid to ease overcrowding in the prison system, as part of the policy (known as SDS40) being expanded to those serving sentences of five years or more.

It follows the first release of around 1,700 prisoners from jails across England and Wales on September 10.

'Are you saying that he should not be eligible for early release and yet she has received a letter to say he is?'@Susannareid100 challenges Shabana Mahmood about the confusion over whether offenders subject to indefinite restraining orders should be eligible for early release. pic.twitter.com/ugvKdGcTma — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 22, 2024

This came after the Justice Secretary announced plans in July to temporarily cut the proportion of sentences inmates must serve behind bars from 50% to 40%, as the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said overcrowding had pushed jails to the “point of collapse”.

However, as GMB presenter Susanna Reid challenged Mahmood about the confusion over whether offenders subject to indefinite restraining orders should be eligible for early release, the interview soon became heated.

Viewers of the programme took to X to complain about the “ridiculous” and "pathetic" interview.

One viewer wrote: “What a RIDICULOUS interview!!! Richard Madeley shouting over the guest. Can't hear what's being said. Pathetic interview. #GMB”

“Why have someone on and not let them speak #gmb,” asked this person.

Another posted: “What a pathetic car crash interview with the justice minister #gmb”

This fan agreed: “#GMB @GMB What a complete car crash.”

Someone said: “This is so awkward. Neither side is listening to the other! One is reading off a script and the other just drones on and interrupts #GMB”

One account on X noted: “Madeley was clearly annoyed that he couldn’t get a word in #gmb”

Also complaining about Madeley, this person shared: “Shouting and being rude to the female MP you’re interviewing is such a bad look Richard Madeley #GMB @GMB”